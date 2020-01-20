Edmonton’s air quality reaches ‘high-risk’ levels on Monday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s air quality rose to a 9 on the Air Quality Health Index on Monday, a level that Environment Canada deems to be a “high risk” to people in the affected area.

The weather agency said under such conditions, people who have heart or lung conditions are considered to be “at-risk” and should “reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors” while children and elderly people should also “take it easy.”

The general population should “consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation,” Environment Canada said on its website.

The air quality was forecast to be at “moderate risk” for Monday night and for Tuesday in Edmonton.

READ MORE: Seasonal parking ban to take effect Wednesday as Edmonton emerges from deep freeze

Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer noted the Edmonton area “experienced a temperature inversion this afternoon.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This is when the temperature above ground is warmer than the surface,” he said. “When you have warmer air aloft, it traps particulate matter at the surface.

“With the light wind and temperature inversion today, all the car exhaust and industry smoke or steam was trapped at the surface and led to poor air quality.”

Air quality in Edmonton is now "moderate" sitting at 6 on the air quality health index. Still dealing with an "inversion" with warmer air sitting above the city. This, along with light wind, is trapping particulates at the surface. The haze is quite noticeable now. — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) January 20, 2020

For more information on air quality in Alberta, click here.

Watch below: (From July 2019) The Children’s Environmental Health Clinic in Edmonton is the only one of its kind in Canada, caring for kids affected by indoor and outdoor air pollution and contaminated water. Su-Ling Goh reports.

3:46 Edmonton clinic cares for kids exposed to pollutants Edmonton clinic cares for kids exposed to pollutants