Debris flow blocks bridge near Tulameen, closes Coalmont Road

Coalmont Road, 35 kilometres north of Princeton, B.C., remains closed due to debris flow blocking Thynne Bridge, according to DriveBC and the region’s road maintenance contractor.
According to the Ministry of Transportation, Coalmont Road is closed between Brookmere and Manning Station roads.
AIM Roads said the bridge and road are “closed until further notice” due to “debris flow at the bridge.”
A detour is in effect via Highway 5A between Aspen Grove and Princeton.
There is no estimated time of re-opening.
