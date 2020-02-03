Toddler’s headstone recovered in Penticton, police searching for family

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton RCMP are hoping to reunite a found headstone dating back to the 1990s with the loved ones who commissioned the grave marker.

On Jan. 14, officers came into possession of a headstone. The family of the deceased, a toddler, hasn’t been identified, according to police.

The headstone reads: “Our little angel. Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995 asleep in Jesus”.

Officers are hoping the family will come forward.

Anyone with information on the rightful owner is asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Dozens of headstones, memorial plaques and other grave markers have been stolen from cemeteries in Naramata, West Kelowna and Kelowna and Lake Country in recent months.

Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Kelowna had four large bronze grave plaques stolen in July.

Some have been recovered by police.

Some were found cut up into pieces, apparently for sale to metal recyclers.