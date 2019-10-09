Grave plaques stolen from cemetery in Naramata

Send this page to someone via email

Six bronze plaques have been stolen from the Naramata cemetery, the regional district sadly disclosed on Wednesday.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said maintenance crews noticed the missing bronze memorials on Sept. 27.

The plaques, which were removed from headstones dating to 1940, commemorated eight people.

A photo showing two headstones with missing plaques at the Naramata Cemetery. RDOS

Story continues below advertisement

The regional district said it’s in the process of contacting families affected by the thefts.

“The RDOS will help facilitate the replacement of the stolen memorials,” said district chair Karla Kozakevich. “Anyone with information is asked to contact Penticton RCMP.”

The regional district said there is now increased monitoring at the cemetery, and that residents are asked to report any suspicious activity.

In July, four large bronze plaques were stolen from a Kelowna-area cemetery. And last month, several grave plaques were recovered after they were stolen from a cemetery in West Kelowna.