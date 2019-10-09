Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Grave plaques stolen from cemetery in Naramata

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 8:05 pm
The regional district says six grave plaques commemorating eight people were stolen from the Naramata Cemetery. The plaques were removed from headstones, seen above.
The regional district says six grave plaques commemorating eight people were stolen from the Naramata Cemetery. The plaques were removed from headstones, seen above. RDOS

Six bronze plaques have been stolen from the Naramata cemetery, the regional district sadly disclosed on Wednesday.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said maintenance crews noticed the missing bronze memorials on Sept. 27.

The plaques, which were removed from headstones dating to 1940, commemorated eight people.

A photo showing two headstones with missing plaques at the Naramata Cemetery.
A photo showing two headstones with missing plaques at the Naramata Cemetery. RDOS

READ MORE: 4 large memorial plaques stolen from Kelowna cemetery; RCMP asking for public help

Story continues below advertisement

The regional district said it’s in the process of contacting families affected by the thefts.

“The RDOS will help facilitate the replacement of the stolen memorials,” said district chair Karla Kozakevich. “Anyone with information is asked to contact Penticton RCMP.”

The regional district said there is now increased monitoring at the cemetery, and that residents are asked to report any suspicious activity.

READ MORE: ‘That’s the lowest of low’: West Kelowna grave plaques missing, presumed stolen

In July, four large bronze plaques were stolen from a Kelowna-area cemetery. And last month, several grave plaques were recovered after they were stolen from a cemetery in West Kelowna.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OkanaganTheftsouth okanagannaramatardosCemeteryregional districtRegional District Okanagan-SimilkameenHeadstonesGravememorial plaquesNaramata Cemetery
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.