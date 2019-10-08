43 headstones vandalized at Orillia cemetery: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after 43 headstones were vandalized at the St. Andrew’s-St. James’ Cemetery in Orillia.

OPP say the incident, which is being classified as mischief, occurred sometime between Friday at 4:30 p.m. and Monday at 8 a.m. at the cemetery on Coldwater Road.

Police say they’re looking for members of the public to help bring the incident to a close.

Anyone with information can contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

