Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

43 headstones vandalized at Orillia cemetery: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 10:54 am
Sometime between Friday afternoon and Monday morning, police say 43 headstones were damaged at a local Orillia cemetery.
Sometime between Friday afternoon and Monday morning, police say 43 headstones were damaged at a local Orillia cemetery. Facebook/Steph Worthington

Police are investigating after 43 headstones were vandalized at the St. Andrew’s-St. James’ Cemetery in Orillia.

OPP say the incident, which is being classified as mischief, occurred sometime between Friday at 4:30 p.m. and Monday at 8 a.m. at the cemetery on Coldwater Road.

Police say they’re looking for members of the public to help bring the incident to a close.

Anyone with information can contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceOrilliaOrillia OPPOrillia CrimeCity of OrilliaOrillia newsOrillia cemetery vandalismOrillia cemetery vandalizedSt. Andrews - St. James' Cemetery
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.