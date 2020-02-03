Menu

Delivery vehicle strikes pedestrian at Kelowna, B.C. intersection, elderly woman killed: RCMP

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 6:38 pm
RCMP Municipal Traffic Services are investigating a motor vehicle fatality at the intersection of Highway 33 and Dougall Road in Kelowna. .
Google Maps

An 88-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a delivery vehicle in Kelowna, B.C., on Monday morning, according to Kelowna RCMP.

The pedestrian collision occurred just after 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 33 and Dougall Road.

“When officers arrived, they discovered a cube style van had struck a pedestrian near the intersection,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a release.

The pedestrian, an 88-year-old female, was transported by the BC Ambulance Service to hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The scene of the collision was closed for several hours as police investigated, but has since re-opened.

Investigators are currently attempting to identify potential witnesses and canvassing the area for video surveillance in an effort to determine what caused the collision, police said.

“While it is early in the investigation, drugs and alcohol are not factors in this crash,” Noseworthy said.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Tipsters can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
