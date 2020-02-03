Menu

Canada

Search underway at Sun Peaks for missing 14-year-old snowboarder

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 12:08 pm
The teen went missing at Sun Peaks Resort, officials say.
The teen went missing at Sun Peaks Resort, officials say. Ashleigh Crowther

Search and rescue crews, along with RCMP officers and the police dog service, are scouring Sun Peaks Resort in B.C. for any sign of a missing teenage snowboarder.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the 14-year-old boy took the Kamloops ski shuttle to the resort on Sunday morning but failed to return.

Shelkie said it has been confirmed the teenage boy used the chairlift up the mountain on Sunday.

The boy’s parents reportedly notified police of their missing son.

“We have been searching for the boy since yesterday when he was first reported missing,” Shelkie said.

“Currently, there are RCMP officers, the police dog service and Kamloops Search and Rescue scouring the mountain for any sign of the snowboarder.”

A woman who identified herself on Facebook as a family member of the missing boy says he was wearing a white coat with green markings and black pants at the time of his disappearance.

He was also wearing a black helmet and white snowboard boots.

The resort is a 45-minute drive from Kamloops.

Sun Peaks’ 4,270 acres are spread across three skiable peaks, and it is the second largest ski area in Canada, according to the resort’s website.

RCMPKamloops RCMPSun PeaksKamloops Search and RescueMissing snowboardersun peaks missingJodi ShelkieSun Peaks missing teen
