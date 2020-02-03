Drone outside bedroom window the result of inexperienced drone owner: Norfolk OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk OPP have issued an update in connection with an incident in which a drone that had what appeared to be a recording device attached to it was reported outside of a woman’s bedroom window.

On Jan. 27, police reported a woman had returned to her home on Prospect Street in Port Dover, Ont., on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 13 and noticed a blue flashing light outside her bedroom window while she was changing.

At the time, police said she noticed a man standing near the edge of her property who left the area after she opened the window to yell at him.

On Feb. 3, police issued an update saying a man had come forward and contacted police, and an investigation had determined he was “a new drone operator learning to fly” who lost control of the machine.

“The OPP would like to thank our media partners and community members for their assistance during this investigation,” said Insp. Joseph Varga in a news release.

“I would also like to remind all drone operators about the Trespass to Property Act and the legal requirements when operating drones under Transport Canada so you can fly safely and legally.”

Police say there was no criminal element or intent.