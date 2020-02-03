Angus, Ont., man dies in snowmobile crash in Hastings Highlands: Bancroft OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Bancroft OPP are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash in Hastings Highlands on Saturday afternoon.

OPP say officers responded to the report of the crash on Hamilton Bay Trail, a rural road about 50 kilometres northwest of Bancroft, around 3:25 p.m.

Police and Hastings County paramedics located the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, OPP identified the victim as Terry Pridham, 61, of Angus, Ont.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the incident occurred on Sunday. The OPP sent out a correction on Monday afternoon. The article has since been updated.

