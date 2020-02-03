Menu

Angus, Ont., man dies in snowmobile crash in Hastings Highlands: Bancroft OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 1:27 pm
Updated February 3, 2020 2:40 pm
OPP are investigating after a snowmobile crash killed one in Hastings Highlands on Sunday.
OPP are investigating after a snowmobile crash killed one in Hastings Highlands on Sunday. Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press

Bancroft OPP are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash in Hastings Highlands on Saturday afternoon.

OPP say officers responded to the report of the crash on Hamilton Bay Trail, a rural road about 50 kilometres northwest of Bancroft, around 3:25 p.m.

READ MORE: Cavan Monaghan man dies in snowmobile crash in South Algonquin Township — OPP

Police and Hastings County paramedics located the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, OPP identified the victim as Terry Pridham, 61, of Angus, Ont.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Quebec snowmobiling accident leaves 1 dead, 5 missing
Quebec snowmobiling accident leaves 1 dead, 5 missing

NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the incident occurred on Sunday. The OPP sent out a correction on Monday afternoon. The article has since been updated.

