Cavan Monaghan man dies in snowmobile crash in South Algonquin Township: OPP

A snowmobiler from Cavan Monaghan Township died following a collision on Saturday in South Algonquin Township, according to OPP.

Around 11:45 a.m., Killaloe OPP say officers responded to a collision on Route B106E, an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail, in the township about 180 kilometres north of Peterborough.

OPP pronounced Brandon Corley, 44, of Cavan Monaghan Township, dead at the scene.

Police say their early investigation shows the snowmobile was travelling westbound on the trail when it struck a tree.

OPP technical collision investigators are assisting in the investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has ordered a post-mortem to be conducted, OPP said.

