Traffic

Cavan Monaghan man dies in snowmobile crash in South Algonquin Township: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 9:04 am
OPP are investigating the collision, and coroners have ordered a post-mortem to be conducted.
OPP are investigating the collision, and coroners have ordered a post-mortem to be conducted. Nick Westoll / Global News File

A snowmobiler from Cavan Monaghan Township died following a collision on Saturday in South Algonquin Township, according to OPP.

Around 11:45 a.m., Killaloe OPP say officers responded to a collision on Route B106E, an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail, in the township about 180 kilometres north of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Man dies after pickup truck crashes through lake ice north of Haliburton — OPP

OPP pronounced Brandon Corley, 44, of Cavan Monaghan Township, dead at the scene.

Police say their early investigation shows the snowmobile was travelling westbound on the trail when it struck a tree.

OPP technical collision investigators are assisting in the investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has ordered a post-mortem to be conducted, OPP said.

Rescue team saves stranded snowmobilers on Iceland glacier during mammoth blizzard
Rescue team saves stranded snowmobilers on Iceland glacier during mammoth blizzard
