‘Mulan’s’ final trailer gives closer look at villains

The final trailer for the upcoming Mulan film is here.

The new footage gives a closer look at villains Böri Khan and Xianniang, who is a powerful witch.

On Sunday, the latest trailer for the live-action adaptation of the 1998 animated film was released ahead of the Super Bowl.

Mulan is the epic tale of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

“Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation… and a proud father,” according to the film’s synopsis.

The cast of Mulan features Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Chen Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

The film is directed by Niki Caro and based on a screenplay by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Disney’s Mulan opens in theatres on March 26.

Watch the new trailer in the video above.