Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Mulan’s’ final trailer gives closer look at villains

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 12:10 pm
New Mulan trailer premieres at Super Bowl
Watch the final trailer for the live-action film 'Mulan,' which premiered during the Super Bowl.

The final trailer for the upcoming Mulan film is here.

The new footage gives a closer look at villains Böri Khan and Xianniang, who is a powerful witch.

On Sunday, the latest trailer for the live-action adaptation of the 1998 animated film was released ahead of the Super Bowl.

READ MORE: New ‘Mulan’ trailer shows warriors in action

Mulan is the epic tale of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

“Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation… and a proud father,” according to the film’s synopsis.

Story continues below advertisement
Disney’s Mulan official trailer
Disney’s Mulan official trailer

The cast of Mulan features Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Chen Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

READ MORE: ‘Mulan’ trailer — Disney releases live-action first look

The film is directed by Niki Caro and based on a screenplay by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Disney’s Mulan opens in theatres on March 26.

Watch the new trailer in the video above.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mulanmulan 2020mulan castmulan live-actionmulan detailsmulan trailermulan disneymulan final trailermulan full trailermulan release datemulan villainsnew mulan trailer
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.