‘Mulan’ trailer: Disney releases live-action first look
Disney has released the first teaser trailer for the live-action version of Mulan, the epic tale of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.
Mulan features a celebrated international cast that includes Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the emperor.
In the teaser trailer, Mulan’s mother announces that a matchmaker has found Mulan “an auspicious match.”
Her father agrees that it’s “what is best for our family.”
“Yes,” Mulan says to her parents. “I will bring honour to us all.”
“Quiet, composed, graceful, disciplined. These are the qualities we see in a good wife,” the matchmaker says over an action sequence of Mulan as soldier. “These are the qualities we see in Mulan.”
When the emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the imperial army to defend the country from northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father.
Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner strength and embrace her true potential.
It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation — and a proud father.
Many fans of the original 1998 film took to Twitter with excitement once the first teaser trailer was released.
The film is directed by Niki Caro and features a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek that is based on the narrative poem The Ballad of Mulan.
Mulan opens in theatres on March 27, 2020.
Mulan opens in theatres on March 27, 2020.

Watch the trailer in the video above.
