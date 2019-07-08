‘Mulan’ trailer: Disney releases live-action first look

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for the live-action version of Mulan, the epic tale of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

Mulan features a celebrated international cast that includes Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the emperor.

In the teaser trailer, Mulan’s mother announces that a matchmaker has found Mulan “an auspicious match.”

Her father agrees that it’s “what is best for our family.”

“Yes,” Mulan says to her parents. “I will bring honour to us all.”

“Quiet, composed, graceful, disciplined. These are the qualities we see in a good wife,” the matchmaker says over an action sequence of Mulan as soldier. “These are the qualities we see in Mulan.”

When the emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the imperial army to defend the country from northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father.

Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner strength and embrace her true potential.

It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation — and a proud father.

Many fans of the original 1998 film took to Twitter with excitement once the first teaser trailer was released.

one look and i know she’s perfect for the role ❤️#Mulan pic.twitter.com/iz99NRyYde — elle (@persaseajackson) July 8, 2019

The #Mulan live action teaser looks promising. Like the direction they are taking with removing the fantastical elements like the songs and Mushu and telling a grounded story. Would have loved it if it was all in Mandarin with English subtitles but that was never going to happen. pic.twitter.com/xGxoWOPOdh — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) July 8, 2019

writing and storyline aside, you have to respect the set design and visuals of this movie #Mulan pic.twitter.com/8jCa2ovB8S — #CityLights (@01_bbh) July 7, 2019

#mulan So excited to see Liu Yifei as Mulan! Here's some #fanart I did a whole ago when they first announced her as the lead… pic.twitter.com/fqyz0zx10u — art by shreya (@artbyshreya) July 7, 2019

Im so excited for Liu Yi Fei to play as Mulan! 💗😍 #LiuYiFei #Mulan pic.twitter.com/0IDpCUPAtt — Chi (@sugarspree) July 4, 2019

Looks promising! I’m so excited! I knew it. Without the songs, it’s going to be just as awesome. It looks like a historical epic film now. 🤗 #Mulan https://t.co/KsADElN1m0 — Katrin Villaraza (@katralala) July 7, 2019

Here is Hua Mulan's unfazed, unflinching, serene face in the midst of epic battle reminding everyone she doesn't need to make a man out of herself #Mulan pic.twitter.com/GbKUTsgUPe — Rye Baang (@ryangusling) July 8, 2019

Did you see the #Mulan trailer? This is the movie I wrote the original novel prequel for! Yes, I wrote the novel that goes with this movie (it’s the exciting backstory not told in the movie)! Look for “Before the Sword” in Feb 2020!!! So excited! pic.twitter.com/A5b1ppXUMe — Grace Lin (@pacylin) July 8, 2019

Disney Releasing 2 new Trailer/Teaser for #Mulan and #Maleficent in LESS THAN 24 HOURS DESERVES A ROUND OF APPLAUSE!!! 😭❤😭❤😭❤#MulanTrailer #MaleficentMistressOfEvil pic.twitter.com/bKgeqqYOrV — #TWICELIGHTSinMANILA VLOG IS PINNED!!! (@itscdang) July 8, 2019

The film is directed by Niki Caro and features a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek that is based on the narrative poem The Ballad of Mulan.

Mulan opens in theatres on March 27, 2020.

Watch the trailer in the video above.