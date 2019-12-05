New ‘Mulan’ trailer shows warriors in action

Send this page to someone via email

Disney released a new trailer for the live-action remake of Mulan, the epic tale of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

In the new trailer Mulan, played by Yifei Liu, steps in to take the place of her ailing father when the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders.

“Do you know why the phoenix sits on the right hand of the Emperor? She is his guardian, his protector. She’s both beautiful and strong,” Mulan’s father says at the beginning of the new trailer.

“Your job is to bring honour to the family. Do you think you can do that?” Mulan is asked.

“Loyal, brave and true. It is my duty to protect my family,” Mulan says as she holds a sword.

A new villain is introduced in the trailer named Böri Khan, who fights alongside side Xianniang, a powerful witch.

The new trailer also features an instrumental version Reflection from the 1998 animated film.

“Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation… and a proud father,” according to the film’s synopsis.

The cast of Mulan features Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

Many fans of the original Disney film took to Twitter to discuss the new trailer after it was released on Thursday.

Three years in the making — a lot of people have worked hard for this film, and it’s finally here! Mulan’s story of honor, loyalty & courage in cinemas on March 2020. Hope you all like it! pic.twitter.com/zCAxIu5tnd — Jet Li 李连杰 (@jetli_official) December 5, 2019

Okay I found out that this is Gong Li… I love her already. #Mulan pic.twitter.com/5tfh6uTTEc — [ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ ᴍᴀʀᴠᴇʟ] {ᴍʏ ʜᴇʀᴏ ᴀᴄᴀᴅᴇᴍɪᴀ} (@CourtZ022) December 5, 2019

Whoever put that Reflection instrumental in the #Mulan trailer pic.twitter.com/7CT9DDkqVS — 💖💖 (@kylasrxx) December 5, 2019

if only take off a makeup as easy as mulan did pic.twitter.com/cabfCmfLm4 — fa || stan darklina (@sIytheruin) December 5, 2019

🔥🔥🔥 The Mulan movie is getting my money https://t.co/n4UmOXWTgL — A Tribe Called Chris (@CheckMyEsque) December 5, 2019

I think this has been the ONLY live action Disney movie I reeeeeeeeaaaaallly want to see #Mulan https://t.co/4cZTs3wjOg — Holy Elle (@Holy_Elle) December 5, 2019

The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Disney’s Mulan opens in theatres on March 26, 2020.

