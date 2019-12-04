‘No Time to Die’ trailer: Rami Malek debuts creepy James Bond villain

Send this page to someone via email

Only two days after fans were teased to an extremely short snippet, Universal Pictures has released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die.

The highly anticipated action flick will star Daniel Craig as Agent 007 (James Bond) for the fifth and final time in his career before the torch is once more passed along. It also serves as the much-beloved spy franchise’s 25th installment.

Unlike the 15-second teaser before it, this trailer reveals that following the events of 2015’s Spectre, Bond is found living in Jamaica after leaving active service in MI6 in an attempt to enjoy a peaceful and undisturbed retirement.

An old friend of Bond’s, CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), returns, however, asking the profoundly skilled agent for assistance in stopping a kidnap heist, ultimately setting up the plot for No Time to Die.

Daniel Craig in the upcoming 25th James Bond film, ‘No Time to Die.’ Universal Pictures

French actress Léa Seydoux also makes a comeback to the film series as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Bond’s former love interest — with whom he partnered up in Spectre. She is suggested to be the kidnapping victim who Leiter asks Bond to save, despite having supposedly “betrayed” him.

After fans are treated with a rapid-paced montage of an intense car chase, gunfights, explosives, unique gadgets and the return of the now-imprisoned head of Spectre, Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), Bond — who has been presumed dead by many — returns to MI6.

There, he is reunited with M (Ralph Fiennes), the head of MI6, and Q (Ben Whishaw), the quartermaster of the Secret Intelligence Service, before meeting a brand new and competitive 00 agent, Nomi (Lashana Lynch).

Along the way, Bond’s perilous path leads his latest, “nasty piece of work” rival, Safin — who is played by Rami Malek.

Rami Malek as Safin, the latest Bond villain in the upcoming 25th installment of the much-beloved spy franchise, ‘No Time to Die.’ The film is set for a cinematic release on April 8, 2020. Universal Pictures

The “supervillain” dons a creepy and damaged white mask before his seemingly burnt face is revealed to Bond.

“James Bond…” says Safin. “License to kill. History of violence. I could be speaking to my own reflection — only your skills die with your body. Mine will survive long after I’m gone.”

“History isn’t kind to men who play God,” replies Bond, before fans are met with yet another action-packed montage.

On the mysterious villain, executive Bond producer Barbara Broccoli told Empire , “[Safin’s] the one that really gets under Bond’s skin.”

No Time to Die hits cinemas across Canada on April 8, 2020.