Crime

Inmate serving murder sentence dies of natural causes at Dorchester Penitentiary: CSC

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 11:15 am
Kevin William Curran, 74, died at Dorchester Penitentiary on Jan. 28.
Kevin William Curran, 74, died at Dorchester Penitentiary on Jan. 28. File

Officials say an inmate at the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick has died of what is believed to be natural causes.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says Kevin William Curran, 74, died on Jan. 28 as a result of illness.

Curran had been serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of James Myer since April 19, 2001.

Myer died instantly when he was shot in his chest at a Toronto-area home on Nov. 23, 1998, according to testimony heard during Curran’s trial.

The Crown had argued the murder was retaliation for a dispute over the proceeds of a break-in at a jewelry store.

Story continues below advertisement
Corrections officials say Curran’s next of kin has been notified of his death.

Following CSC’s standard procedure, the 74-year-old’s death will be reviewed and the coroner’s office, as well as police, have been notified.

