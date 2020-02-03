Inmate serving murder sentence dies of natural causes at Dorchester Penitentiary: CSC

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say an inmate at the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick has died of what is believed to be natural causes.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says Kevin William Curran, 74, died on Jan. 28 as a result of illness.

READ MORE: Inmate dies of natural causes in Dorchester Penitentiary, says Corrections Canada

Curran had been serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of James Myer since April 19, 2001.

Myer died instantly when he was shot in his chest at a Toronto-area home on Nov. 23, 1998, according to testimony heard during Curran’s trial.

The Crown had argued the murder was retaliation for a dispute over the proceeds of a break-in at a jewelry store.

Story continues below advertisement

2:07 Dorchester Penitentiary to add 87 new mental health Dorchester Penitentiary to add 87 new mental health

Corrections officials say Curran’s next of kin has been notified of his death.

Following CSC’s standard procedure, the 74-year-old’s death will be reviewed and the coroner’s office, as well as police, have been notified.