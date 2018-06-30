Inmate dies of natural causes in Dorchester Penitentiary, says Corrections Canada

An inmate at a medium security penitentiary in New Brunswick has died of “apparent natural causes,” Correctional Service of Canada announced on Saturday.

Emile Belliveau, the assistant warden of the Dorchester Penitentiary said in a press release that Gary Macneil, 72, died on June 29 while in custody after a period illness.

READ MORE: Feds looking at creating ‘Health Centre of Excellence’ at Dorchester Penitentiary

At the time of his death, Macneil was serving a sentence for sexual offences. He had been serving the sentence since 1998.

Corrections says that they will review the circumstances and contact the local police and coroner if required.