Riders sign offensive lineman Takoby Cofield to 2-year extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Takoby Cofield to a two-year contract extension on Sunday, keeping him with the team through the 2021 season.

Cofield returns to the Roughriders after playing in 15 games over the last two seasons.

The 28-year-old spent time at both left and right tackle in 2019, playing in four games after sustaining an injury in the early part of the year.

Cofield made his CFL debut on Aug. 18, 2018.

Originally from North Carolina, he spent five collegiate seasons at Duke and played in 51 career games. He started 42-consecutive contests at left tackle, putting him on the field for 3,274 snaps.

Cofield helped the team win the ACC Coastal Division Championship in 2013 and made three bowl game appearances.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to playing for the Riders, Colfield spent time with the NFL’s Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins and played in eight preseason games between 2015 and 2016.

Cofield was set to become a free agent on Feb. 11, 2020.

2:25 Saskatchewan Roughriders top five stories of 2019 Saskatchewan Roughriders top five stories of 2019