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Sports

Haggerty receives two-game suspension from CFL

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2026 4:40 pm
1 min read
Montreal Alouettes' Liam Talbot (30) scores a touchdown as B.C. Lions' Ronald Kent Jr. (21) defends during second half CFL football action in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe. View image in full screen
Montreal Alouettes' Liam Talbot (30) scores a touchdown as B.C. Lions' Ronald Kent Jr. (21) defends during second half CFL football action in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe. pmc
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TORONTO – The CFL suspended B.C. Lions defensive back Josh Haggerty two games Thursday for striking running back Liam Talbot of the Montreal Alouettes last week.

Montreal defensive back Don Callis and Lions defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. both received one-game suspensions for their roles in an on-field incident during B.C.’s 48-29 home win over the Alouettes on Saturday night.

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Talbot, of London, Ont., suffered a groin injury after reportedly being struck twice by Haggerty and required surgery. Montreal placed the 23-year-old native of London, Ont., on the six-game injury list and the expectation is Talbot won’t return this season.

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Tempers flared in the third quarter when Lions’ defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu returned a fumble that was later negated as Alouettes running back Stevie Scott III was deemed down by contact. But Montreal receiver Tyson Philpot hit Beaulieu after the Lions player was out of bounds, prompting Kent to contact Philpot from behind.

A melee ensured with Kent, Philpot and Alouettes receiver Tyler Snead all receiving unnecessary roughness penalties.

Kent was suspended for inciting an altercation while Callis was penalized for leaving the bench area and striking B.C. defensive back Deontai Williams.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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