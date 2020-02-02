Montreal’s Black Theatre Workshop honours outstanding artists to kick off Black History Month

Send this page to someone via email

The Annual Vision Celebration Gala hosted by the Black Theatre Workshop (BTW) kicked off Montreal Black History Month celebrations by paying homage to the outstanding work of Black artists who contribute to the developments of arts in Canada.

BTW honoured author H. Nigel Thomas with the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement award on Saturday night.

Thomas, a writer and retired University professor, was recognized for his contribution to the development of Black arts and cultural life.

“Mr. H Nigel Thomas has been a long-time supporter of Black Theatre Workshop and has dedicated his life and work to the promotion and elevation of Black voices in literature,” said BTW Artistic Director Quincy Armorer in a statement. “We are thrilled to pay tribute to his extraordinary achievements at this year’s Vision Gala.”

As an immigrant from St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the late 60s, Thomas graduated from Concordia University, McGill University and Université de Montreal. He went on to teach at Université de Laval for 18 years.

Thomas founded Kola Magazine, aimed at providing a platform for Black writers, and has written six novels, three collections of short fiction and two books of literary criticism.

Haitian-Canadian actress, director, producer and activist Fabienne Colas was the 2019 recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement award.

The 2020 Dr. Clarence Bayne Community Service Award was presented to arts educator, activist and multi-disciplinary artist Leon Llewellyn for his dedication to art and community service.

The Gala’s youth awardees recognized for their artistic accomplishments feature musician and drag performer Athena Holmes, who received the Gloria Mitchell-Aleong Award, and Méshama Eyob-Austin who earned the Victor Phillips Award.

“It encourages the younger generations to pursue their dreams,” said Holmes. “For some who feel like giving up because they work so hard all the time, it’s a big encouragement.”

“[Galas like these] are really really special,” said Eyob-Austin. “Especially for young people. We’re not always encouraged to put as much time into our art.”