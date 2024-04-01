Funkanometry takes dance journey across Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Funkanometry, comprised of Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush, has embarked on a journey across Canada.

Known for their captivating performances and viral dance videos, the duo is taking their show on the road, spreading their love for dance from Vancouver Island to the streets of Calgary.

“We’re stopping at little towns and big cities,” said Fryer. “It’s been really cool meeting people and seeing how Canada has our back.”

View image in full screen Jackson Fryer and Carlow Rush dancing at the Olympic Plaza in Calgary. Global News

As they trek east across the country, Fryer and Rush film their dance videos, showcasing their talent and creativity.

“Normally we choreograph the day before we go to a spot,” said Rush.

Their journey, captured on social media, has garnered attention from fans, also known as “The Funk Fam,” across the country, eagerly awaiting their next stop.

“I can’t wrap my head around it,” said Rush, of hitting more than one million followers online who are avidly watching #FunkOnTheRoad. “It’s always been a dream of mine.”

Despite growing up in separate studios, Fryer and Rush’s passion for dance brought them together. Their friendship and shared love of hip-hop and popping led to the creation of Funkanometry in 2018.

“We got into a crew together,” said Rush. “One thing led to another, and we asked to have a duo. He’s a funny guy, and he makes me laugh a lot.”

“We have the same humour, and our movement is super similar,” added Fryer.

Funkanometry’s rise to fame began with posting their choreographed dance routines on social media. Their viral dance video to Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees, which has now garnered over 60 million views, led them to be scouted for America’s Got Talent in 2022.

From competing on NBC’s World of Dance to wowing audiences on America’s Got Talent, the duo has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Fryer and Rush just auditioned for the newest season of Canada’s Got Talent.

“I grew up watching those shows, it was a crazy experience,” said Fryer of competing in front of celebrity judges like Simon Cowell. “We wanted to stay locked in. Afterwards is when we felt the waterfall of emotions.”

Funkanometry’s talent has not gone unnoticed by other celebrities, with praise coming from the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Bon Jovi, Toto, Annie Lennox, and the Backstreet Boys. Their performances continue to captivate audiences, both online and at live events. Their eventual dream is to tour the world, continuing to share joy through dance.

“I did not imagine it to get to this level,” said Fryer. “But I’m so thankful it’s here.”