Montreal’s Black Theatre Workshop holds annual Vision Celebration Gala

​The Black Theatre Workshop held its annual Vision Celebration Gala on Saturday night, paying tribute to leaders in the arts community.

“Once a year, we come together to pay tribute to some of the greats, both in the performing arts and just in the black community who are helping to raise up the black community and elevate the black voice,” said Quincy Armour, the artistic director of the Black Theatre Workshop. “I’m so proud to be in an organization that’s been doing this for 33 years now.”

Fabienne Colas, the founder of the Montreal International Black Film Festival, was honoured with the Martin Luther King Jr. Award for her efforts to promote black filmmakers from around the world.

Her foundation also provides bursaries and mentorships to up-and-coming filmmakers.

During her thank you speech, Colas recounted the day she left Haiti to immigrate to Canada. She said the words her father gave her to calm the anxiety she was feeling changed her life.

“He looked at me in the eyes and said: ‘I’m not worried for you. You were born to win. Remember the world will always open up for people who know where they are going,'” Colas said.

“Today, I urge you, my friends, write down your dreams, your vision. For the world will open up for people like you, who know where they are going,” Colas said.

Also honoured on Saturday were Nancy Oliver-MacKenzie, who received the Dr. Clarkence Bayne Community Service award.

The Victor Phillips Award, sponsored by TD Bank Group and the Victor Phillips Family was presented to Jared Warden-Joseph, a McGill science student and accomplished singer.

Dyane Ntibarikure was given the Gloria Mitchell Aleong Award.

The gala was hosted by Global News anchor Elysia Brian-Baynes and actor AngeLo Cadet.

— With files from Global’s Karen MacDonald