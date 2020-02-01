Trudeau to visit Ethiopia, Senegal and Germany: PMO

Send this page to someone via email

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced Justin Trudeau will travel to Ethiopia, Senegal and Germany in the coming week.

The PMO says the trip will begin on Feb. 6 and will focus on economic opportunity, climate change, democracy and gender equality.

It says Trudeau will first travel to Addis Ababa to meet with Ethiopia’s prime minister and president.

There, he’s also due to meet with world leaders at the 33rd African Union Summit in a bid to deepen relationships with African countries.

We need to work across borders to fight climate change, create economic growth, and address global security challenges. We'll be meeting with other leaders & security experts in Ethiopia, Senegal, and Germany next week to do just that. Get the details: https://t.co/5RAunsudvO — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 1, 2020

Then he’s on to Dakar, where he’s set to meet with the president of Senegal.

Finally, Trudeau will travel to Germany for the Munich Security Conference before returning to Canada on Feb. 14.