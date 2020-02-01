Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau to visit Ethiopia, Senegal and Germany: PMO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2020 1:15 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with community leaders during a meeting in Montreal, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. .
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with community leaders during a meeting in Montreal, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced Justin Trudeau will travel to Ethiopia, Senegal and Germany in the coming week.

The PMO says the trip will begin on Feb. 6 and will focus on economic opportunity, climate change, democracy and gender equality.

READ MORE: Federal computer systems at risk of ‘critical failure,’ memo to Trudeau warns

It says Trudeau will first travel to Addis Ababa to meet with Ethiopia’s prime minister and president.

There, he’s also due to meet with world leaders at the 33rd African Union Summit in a bid to deepen relationships with African countries.

Story continues below advertisement

Then he’s on to Dakar, where he’s set to meet with the president of Senegal.

Finally, Trudeau will travel to Germany for the Munich Security Conference before returning to Canada on Feb. 14.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauClimate ChangetrudeauAddis AbabaMunich Security ConferenceJustin Trudeau ethiopiaJustin Trudeau GermanyJustin Truedeau SenegalTrudeau Germany
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.