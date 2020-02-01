Robbery victim ‘punched and slashed’ with machete: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a robbery that occurred in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Friday evening.

According to police, at 9 p.m., a 26 year-old man was walking with another man when they were jumped by two suspects in the area of 20 Street and Avenue O.

The victim was “punched and slashed with a machete” say officals.

The suspects took $70.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the SPS at 206-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

