Crime

Robbery victim ‘punched and slashed’ with machete: Saskatoon police

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 11:03 am
Updated February 1, 2020 11:25 am
A file photo of a Saskatoon police officer’s uniform.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police officer’s uniform. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a robbery that occurred in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Friday evening.

According to police, at 9 p.m., a 26 year-old man was walking with another man when they were jumped by two suspects in the area of 20 Street and Avenue O.

Related News

The victim was “punched and slashed with a machete” say officals.

The suspects took $70.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the SPS at 206-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

