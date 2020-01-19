Menu

Crime

Taser used to subdue suspect after resisting arrest: Saskatoon police

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted January 19, 2020 12:40 pm
Updated January 19, 2020 12:44 pm
An officer used a Taser on an aggressive dog while responding to a domestic dispute, according to Saskatoon police.
An officer used a Taser on a suspect who resisted arrest on Sunday morning. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service responded to a domestic complaint at a home in the 1300 block of Avenue B North early Sunday morning.

According to police, at 4 a.m., officers attempted to take a 31-year-old male suspect into custody for assault. After the suspect didn’t cooperate and resisted arrest, a Taser was used to subdue him.

READ MORE: Tactical, crisis teams respond to weapons call in Saskatoon

The suspect faces a number of charges including domestic assault, two counts of assaulting a police officers and breach of a court order. There was also an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

He will appear before a justice of the peace later today.

The Taser deployment will be reviewed as it’s part of police policy.

Story continues below advertisement
