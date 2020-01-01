Menu

Canada

12 Saskatoon drivers suspended, 2 arrested on New Year’s Eve: police

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 2:09 pm
Saskatoon Police arrested or suspended more than a dozen drivers in the city on New Year’s Eve.

In a series of tweets the police said 14 drivers “did not ring in the New Year with a smile.”

Two drivers were arrested, one for exceeding the legal blood alcohol limit and one for failing to give a breath sample. Twelve were suspended for exceeding the 0.04 blood alcohol limit or testing positive for cannabis.

The arrested drivers — and three suspended drivers who had Learner or Novice licences or who were under the age of 22 — had their cars impounded for 60 days, while nine of the suspended drivers lost the use of their vehicles for three days.

Another tweet said the police conducted more than 400 roadside breath tests.

Planning a safe ride home from holiday celebrations
Planning a safe ride home from holiday celebrations
