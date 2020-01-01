12 Saskatoon drivers suspended, 2 arrested on New Year’s Eve: police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police arrested or suspended more than a dozen drivers in the city on New Year’s Eve.

In a series of tweets the police said 14 drivers “did not ring in the New Year with a smile.”

Two drivers were arrested, one for exceeding the legal blood alcohol limit and one for failing to give a breath sample. Twelve were suspended for exceeding the 0.04 blood alcohol limit or testing positive for cannabis.

14 drivers did not ring in the New Year with a smile. 2 were arrested (1 for exceeding .08 and 1 for failing to give a breath sample) and lost their vehicles for 60-days. 10 were suspended roadside for exceeding .04 and lost their cars for 3-days. 2 were suspended for THC. https://t.co/Ym5aa7RrIJ pic.twitter.com/28Gcz4PlsJ — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) January 1, 2020

The arrested drivers — and three suspended drivers who had Learner or Novice licences or who were under the age of 22 — had their cars impounded for 60 days, while nine of the suspended drivers lost the use of their vehicles for three days.

Another tweet said the police conducted more than 400 roadside breath tests.

