Man allegedly threatens another man with a gun: Saskatoon police

A Saskatoon man is facing 11 charges after Saskatoon police said he threatened another man with a gun.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Avenue I North at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate the threat, police said.

Several people were located outside the home, but the suspect remained inside, according to the police report.

Members of the tactical support unit were called in to assist with the call.

The man surrendered to police around 45 minutes later.

Police said a sawed-off double-barrel shotgun was seized when the home was searched.

Charges the 37-year-old man is facing include assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.

His name was not released by police.

