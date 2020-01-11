Saskatoon man facing charges after shots fired: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old Saskatoon man is in custody after a firearms investigation was conducted by Patrol and the Guns and Gangs Unit on Friday.

According to the Saskatoon Police Service, at roughly 12:20 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Avenue U South after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located damage consistent with bullet holes inside a residence.

Police said the suspect was handling an illegal handgun at the time and had two “accidental discharges”.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is facing a number of firearms-related and breach charges.

