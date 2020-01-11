Menu

Crime

Saskatoon man facing charges after shots fired: Saskatoon police

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 11:56 am
Updated January 12, 2020 9:07 am
A file photo of a Saskatoon police officer’s uniform.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police officer’s uniform. File / Global News

A 24-year-old Saskatoon man is in custody after a firearms investigation was conducted by Patrol and the Guns and Gangs Unit on Friday.

According to the Saskatoon Police Service, at roughly 12:20 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Avenue U South after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located damage consistent with bullet holes inside a residence.

READ MORE: Sask. RCMP looking into missing man’s death, disappearance

Police said the suspect was handling an illegal handgun at the time and had two “accidental discharges”.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is facing a number of firearms-related and breach charges.

Calgary police investigate Auburn Bay shooting
Calgary police investigate Auburn Bay shooting
