Saskatoon dog owner finds bag with razors blades in meat: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say the public should be aware after a pet owner found a suspicious item in Saskatoon’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood on Monday.

The complainant noticed her dog had picked up a plastic bag while in the backyard of a home on Langevin Crescent, police said.

READ MORE: Saskatoon support group helping those coping with the loss of a pet

Upon closer inspection, the woman identified what appeared to be a piece of meat containing razor blades inside the bag, according to a press release.

The dog was not injured.

READ MORE: Deadly canine disease detected in Saskatoon

No other reports have been received, Saskatoon police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who encounters a similar item to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement