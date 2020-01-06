Menu

Canada

Saskatoon dog owner finds bag with razors blades in meat: police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 6:20 pm
Updated January 6, 2020 6:21 pm
The Saskatoon Police Service has issued an advisory after a pet owner reportedly found a suspicious item in her yard.
The Saskatoon Police Service has issued an advisory after a pet owner reportedly found a suspicious item in her yard. File / Global News

Police say the public should be aware after a pet owner found a suspicious item in Saskatoon’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood on Monday.

The complainant noticed her dog had picked up a plastic bag while in the backyard of a home on Langevin Crescent, police said.

Upon closer inspection, the woman identified what appeared to be a piece of meat containing razor blades inside the bag, according to a press release.

The dog was not injured.

No other reports have been received, Saskatoon police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who encounters a similar item to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceDogsPetsDogPetMeatPlastic BagPacific HeightsPet Ownerrazor bladesPublic AdvisoryLangevin Crescent
