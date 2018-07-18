Kitten tortured, doused in pepper spray at Saskatoon playground

Another case of animal cruelty has surfaced in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatoon SPCA said a kitten continues to recover after being tortured for fun.

According to a Facebook post by the organization, several teenagers were seen by witnesses hanging the kitten named Yogi from a swing set and dousing her in pepper spray while she screamed.

The teens fled when they were spotted and one witness called the SPCA’s 24-hour emergency line.

Staff took Yogi to the Western College of Veterinary Medicine where she was able to get urgent care, which included using a special medication to soothe her burning eyes and skin.

The organization said Yogi continues to need treatment for an eye and other injuries, and will placed up for adoption once she has recovered.

Earlier this week, the Prince Albert SPCA said a Chihuahua died in their care after coming in severely malnourished.

Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan said the number of complaints they are receiving is on the rise, with nearly 700 cases so far in 2018.

-With files from Meaghan Craig