Canada
January 10, 2019 2:06 pm
Updated: January 10, 2019 2:19 pm

Saskatoon support group helping those coping with the loss of a pet

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Pet Loss Support Group in Saskatoon helps people who have lost a pet a place to talk, share, cry, and be with others who understand and love their pets. Nicole Stillger learns more.

A A

21 years ago Bev Ashwin said goodbye to her very first dog, Mocha.

“[He] was my best friend, my buddy, my confidant,” said Ashwin. “It was the worst. I was off work for three weeks and I needed the support.”

Bev Ashwin’s late dog, Mocha.

Nicole Stillger / Global News

Heartbroken, she decided to go to a Pet Loss Support Group meeting.

READ MORE: Heartbreaking photo shows dog standing at casket to say goodbye to owner

“It was the best thing that ever happened to me, so I just started volunteering,” Ashwin said. “I saw that I could help people by sharing my experiences.”

Story continues below

Now she facilitates the group meetings twice a month, helping other people going through what she experienced, and would go through many times over.

“I’ve lost five dogs – I’ve got five urns at home,” she said.

“I understand exactly where these people have come from. I know what they are going through.”

Ashwin said often those grieving the loss of a pet just don’t have the support they need.

“They don’t have anybody that understands – people just say, ‘get another pet.'”

READ MORE: Whistler pet owner warns of household dangers after French bulldog suffocates on common item

Jackie Lohman started going to the support group about a year ago after losing her yellow lab, Tucker.

“He was in my life for almost 15 years. He meant everything to me – he was my baby,” said Lohman. “He was always there for support, cuddles, love.”

 

img_5324

Jackie Lohman and her late dog, Tucker.

img_5323

Tucker the yellow lab.

img_5322

Tucker the yellow lab.

img_5321

Jackie Lohman and her late dog, Tucker.

“No one quite understood the level of love depth I had for my dog, so when I lost him just that emptiness I felt wasn’t quite being filled from those closest around me.”

She says the support group saved her during a devastating time and sharing helped most in the healing process.

“All the grief I was going through, the pain, it was really hard opening up like that, but I just felt comfortable,” she said. “It felt natural being there and just being with like-minded people.”

Bev Ashwin recommends writing a journal as a way to cope with the loss of a pet.

Nicole Stillger / Global News

Whether it’s chatting one-on-one or in a group, it’s ultimately about helping others recognize they’re not alone in their grief.

“Losing a pet hurts just as much as losing a person in your life and that’s why this group is so important,” Lohman said.  “These people get it.”

During the bi-monthly gatherings Ashwin gives people tools for coping. She also started a Facebook group as a way to reach out.

“I have scrapbooks and handouts that I can give them,” said Ashwin. “Things that I’ve done to get through – lighting candles or journaling.”

“Our pets are part of the family – they are important,” Ashwin added. “Grieving a pet is normal.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dogs
grief
Pet Companion
Pet Companionship
Pet Loss
Pet Support Group
Pet Support Group Saskatoon
Pets
Saskatoon Pet Support Group

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.