Missing man may have been assaulted: Big River RCMP

Searches have failed to locate a missing man and Big River RCMP are now reaching out to the public for help.

Richard Netmaker, 36, was last seen in an isolated area roughly three to five kilometres northwest of Big River First Nation on Jan. 6, according to a press release.

The investigation has revealed the man may have been assaulted and requires medical attention, police said.

RCMP added that due to the extreme temperatures and Netmaker is likely not dressed for the weather, it is imperative he is located as soon as possible.

Netmaker may have caught a ride and may no longer be in the Big River First Nation area, according to police.

The Big River First Nation man is described as five-foot nine, 161 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar over his right eye and a tattoo of a scorpion on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Big River First Nation is approximately 190 km north of Saskatoon.