Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Missing man may have been assaulted: Big River RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 6:21 pm
Missing man may have been assaulted: Big River RCMP
RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Richard Netmaker, 36, who was last seen in an isolated area northwest of Big River First Nation. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Searches have failed to locate a missing man and Big River RCMP are now reaching out to the public for help.

Richard Netmaker, 36, was last seen in an isolated area roughly three to five kilometres northwest of Big River First Nation on Jan. 6, according to a press release.

Related News

READ MORE: ‘He felt horrible’: Donor asks for Mekayla Bali’s reward money back

The investigation has revealed the man may have been assaulted and requires medical attention, police said.

RCMP added that due to the extreme temperatures and Netmaker is likely not dressed for the weather, it is imperative he is located as soon as possible.

Netmaker may have caught a ride and may no longer be in the Big River First Nation area, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement
Saskatoon Search and Rescue has record number of calls in 2019
Saskatoon Search and Rescue has record number of calls in 2019

The Big River First Nation man is described as five-foot nine, 161 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar over his right eye and a tattoo of a scorpion on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Big River First Nation is approximately 190 km north of Saskatoon.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPAssaultMissing PersonsMissing ManBig River First NationBig River RCMPRichard Netmaker
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.