Crime

Woman sentenced to prison for her part in freezing death of Saskatchewan man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2021 7:40 pm
Missing man may have been assaulted: Big River RCMP View image in full screen
Karyle Morin was one of four people charged in the death of Richard Netmaker, whose frozen body was found in a rural area near Pekakumew Lake. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A woman who drove a man with a fractured rib to an isolated location in Saskatchewan, where he later died of hypothermia, has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Karyle Morin, who is 21, had earlier pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death.

Read more: More arrests made in relation to 2020 death of Big River First Nation, Sask. man

She was one of four people charged in the death of Richard Netmaker, whose frozen body was found in a rural area near Pekakumew Lake northwest of Prince Albert, Sask.

On Jan. 6, 2020, RCMP responded to a complaint that Netmaker had been abducted from his home on the Big River First Nation and assaulted.

A statement of facts read in Prince Albert provincial court said four people went to the house and attacked Netmaker with bats and a machete.

Story continues below advertisement

The three co-accused — Stephanie Starblanket, Roderick Dreaver and Riley Ahenakew — have pending court dates.

Judge Jeffrey Lubyk said Friday that Morin’s sentence, which was a joint submission from the Crown and defence, satisfied the need for deterrence.

Court heard that Morin showed police where Netmaker had been left. Police determined that he walked two kilometres in freezing temperatures before succumbing to the elements.

Click to play video: 'Kindersley, Sask. mother receives 6-year sentence for death of infant daughter' Kindersley, Sask. mother receives 6-year sentence for death of infant daughter
Kindersley, Sask. mother receives 6-year sentence for death of infant daughter – Dec 3, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Weather tagPrison tagSentencing tagSaskatchewan Court tagFreezing Death tagRichard Netmaker tagPekakumew Lake tag

