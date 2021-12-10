Woman sentenced to prison for her part in freezing death of Saskatchewan man

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who drove a man with a fractured rib to an isolated location in Saskatchewan, where he later died of hypothermia, has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Karyle Morin, who is 21, had earlier pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death.

She was one of four people charged in the death of Richard Netmaker, whose frozen body was found in a rural area near Pekakumew Lake northwest of Prince Albert, Sask.

On Jan. 6, 2020, RCMP responded to a complaint that Netmaker had been abducted from his home on the Big River First Nation and assaulted.

A statement of facts read in Prince Albert provincial court said four people went to the house and attacked Netmaker with bats and a machete.

The three co-accused — Stephanie Starblanket, Roderick Dreaver and Riley Ahenakew — have pending court dates.

Judge Jeffrey Lubyk said Friday that Morin’s sentence, which was a joint submission from the Crown and defence, satisfied the need for deterrence.

Court heard that Morin showed police where Netmaker had been left. Police determined that he walked two kilometres in freezing temperatures before succumbing to the elements.

