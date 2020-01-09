‘He felt horrible’: Donor asks for Mekayla Bali’s reward money back

Send this page to someone via email

The reward fund for Mekayla Bali, who’s been missing from Yorkton, Sask. since 2016, has been cut in half after the donor requested his money back.

An anonymous donor doubled the reward to $50,000 in 2018, in efforts to help find the missing teen, 16 at the time.

The reward returns to its initial offer of $25,000. Mekayla’s mother Paula Bali said the donor simply needed the cash.

“He felt horrible to do so, but I completely understand. I wish him the best,” Paula said.

“I have been more disappointed that the additional sum hasn’t lead us to Mekayla.”

Paula said she’s been unhappy with how RCMP has handled the case and would like to see more done.

“It is sad that city police can offer rewards, but the RCMP, doesn’t offer rewards, nor locates your child. Very frustrating,” Paula said.

“The burden should not be on missing mothers, it is not one I like to bear. When you are desperate to find someone, there isn’t anything that you would not consider.”

Money aside, Paula said she will never give up the belief Mekayla is out there and in need of help.

“Hope is all I got… I have a gut feeling that she is alive, not safe and I desperately need to find her and ensure that she is safe,” Paula said.

“My mother, sister and the committee will continue to search for her and continue to fundraise.”

In August, a tip came into Paula’s hotline from a man in Edmonton who thought he met Mekayla outside the Highrun Club in Edmonton’s Capilano neighbourhood.

RCMP could not confirm the sighting.

More than 600 tips have come into RCMP about Mekayla to date.

