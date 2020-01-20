Guns seized after SUV driven at officer, collides with Sask. gas station: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Numerous weapons were seized after an SUV accelerated at an officer and then collided with a Saskatchewan gas station over the weekend, according to police.

The Pierceland RCMP detachment area initially reported a “suspicious” man was in a farmyard driving a grey SUV on Jan. 18. A vehicle matching the description was located on Highway 26 north of Loon Lake.

A Loon Lake RCMP officer said the driver sped away in response to an attempt to stop the SUV.

The vehicle and the driver were seen shortly after at a gas station in Makwa. The officer pulled in behind and handcuffed the man.

While escorting the man to the police truck, RCMP said a woman who was a passenger in the SUV struck the officer from behind.

The officer took the man to the ground to keep control of him. Meanwhile, police said the woman ran to the SUV and armed herself with a machete.

RCMP said she then got into the driver’s seat and accelerated at the officer who was still on the ground. The officer was able to move himself and the man to safety, according to a press release.

The woman then tried to turn around and accelerate at the officer again before losing control of the SUV and colliding with the side of the gas station, causing significant damage, police said.

Stephane Joseph Leclerc, 50, and Jolene Nicole Sinclair, 35, were arrested by the officer.

No injuries were reported.

Police searched the SUV and found bolt cutters, multiple knives, a machete, six rifles, three semi-automatic handguns with five loaded magazines, bags of ammunition and a revolver. A black ski mask and leather gloves were also seized.

Numerous weapons were seized from an SUV on Jan. 18, 2020. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Leclerc and Sinclair have been charged with multiple offences. Both were remanded to appear in Meadow Lake provincial court on Monday.

Makwa is approximately 290 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.