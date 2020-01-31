Filer and Rolle back with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Send this page to someone via email

Two veterans will be returning to play for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2020.

Mike Filer, the longest-serving current member of the Tiger-Cats returns for his ninth CFL season in Hamilton.

The 29-year-old made 18 appearances with 16 starts at centre for the Tiger-Cats last season.

Filer is a 6-2, 290-pound native of Brantford, Ontario.

In his eight-year CFL career with the Tiger-Cats (2012-19), Filer has appeared in 112 regular season games with 95 starts at centre.

The graduate of Mount Allison University has also started nine playoff games at centre for Hamilton.

Also back in black and gold is defensive back Jumal Rolle.

He signed a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old appeared in all 18 regular season games with 11 starts at cornerback for the Tiger-Cats in 2019, registering 32 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles and seven pass knockdowns. He led the team and tied for third in the Canadian Football League with five interceptions.

Prior to joining the Tiger-Cats, the 6-0, 190-pound native of Wilson, North Carolina appeared in 19 National Football League games with the Houston Texans (2014-15) and Baltimore Ravens (2015.)