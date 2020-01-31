Menu

Crime

Penticton business robbed; RCMP investigating, seeking 2 suspects

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 2:30 pm
Penticton RCMP say a business along Main Street was robbed by two people on Thursday evening.
Penticton RCMP are investigating a robbery and have asked for public assistance as they search for two suspects.

According to police, a business along the 300 block of Main Street was robbed by two people on Thursday evening at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Police say officers arrived to find an employee having been sprayed with bear spray after two masked suspects entered the store.

READ MORE: Kelowna man arrested shortly after downtown bank robbery: Police

Police say the suspects stole money from the register, and other items, before fleeing the business on foot.

The first suspect was described as a male wearing a green, fur-hooded jacket. The second suspect was described as possibly female, wearing all black.

Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

