Penticton business robbed; RCMP investigating, seeking 2 suspects

Penticton RCMP are investigating a robbery and have asked for public assistance as they search for two suspects.

According to police, a business along the 300 block of Main Street was robbed by two people on Thursday evening at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Police say officers arrived to find an employee having been sprayed with bear spray after two masked suspects entered the store.

Police say the suspects stole money from the register, and other items, before fleeing the business on foot.

The first suspect was described as a male wearing a green, fur-hooded jacket. The second suspect was described as possibly female, wearing all black.

Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

