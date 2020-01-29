Menu

Crime

Bank in downtown Kelowna closed after apparent robbery

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 6:18 pm
Updated January 29, 2020 6:22 pm
A letter posted to the bank’s door said the branch was closed due to an emergency situation.
A letter posted to the bank’s door said the branch was closed due to an emergency situation. Global News

A manhunt took place in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon following an apparent bank robbery, with police search efforts including a helicopter and a K9 unit.

Though police have to confirm anything, it appears the TD Canada Trust branch at Ellis Street and Leon Avenue was robbed, with several officers searching the immediate vicinity.

A letter posted to a bank door stating the branch was closed due to an emergency situtation.
A letter posted to a bank door stating the branch was closed due to an emergency situtation. Global News

A note on the bank’s door said due to an emergency situation, this location is temporarily closed, with the bank apologizing for any inconvenience.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelowna RCMP told Global News that they were responding to a report of a robbery at a downtown business, and that information would be released as soon as possible.

More to come.

