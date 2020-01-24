Arrest made in Milton bank robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Halton police have arrested one suspect but are still looking for two more in an armed bank robbery in Milton.

On Wednesday, officers were called to the Royal Bank on Bronte Street South just before 6 p.m. after three suspects, who were armed with guns, entered the bank and forced customers to the ground.

Police say the suspects stole personal items from the victims, such as wallets and cellphones.

According to officers, the men also demanded cash from bank staff at gunpoint and fled northbound on Bronte Street South in an older model blue hatchback.

On Thursday, one of the suspects was arrested by the Ontario Provincial Police in a collision in the Barrie region. He was allegedly operating a stolen vehicle.

Nathaniel Mascoll, 21, of no fixed address has been charged with the following offences:

Two counts of armed robbery using a firearm

​Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Three counts of using a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence

Pointing a firearm at a person

Theft under $5,000

Two counts of robbery

Mischief

Mascoll was released by the OPP to the Halton Regional Police Service after police determined the same stolen vehicle was involved in the Milton bank robbery the previous night.

Halton Regional Police confirm Mascoll was one of three suspects in the Milton bank robbery. In addition, he is suspected in other criminal offences in Durham region Thursday morning and in two previous attempted bank robberies in Toronto. Halton police have taken carriage of all of the charges.

Mascoll has been held for bail and will appear in Milton court Friday.

No other arrests have been made in connection to the robbery. Police are still seeking additional suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service robbery task force unit at (905) 825-4747 ext. 2416 or Det. Michael Maltar at (905) 825-4747 ext. 2417.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

