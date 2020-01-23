Halton police seek four suspects after armed robbery at Milton, Ont. bank

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police are investigating after four masked suspects reportedly robbed a bank in Milton, Ont.

Officers were called to the Royal Bank on Bronte Street South just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after the suspects, who were armed with guns, entered the bank and forced customers to the ground.

Investigators allege the suspects stole personal items from the victims, such as wallets and cellphones.

Police say the men also demanded cash from bank staff at gunpoint and fled the scene in an older model blue hatchback, northbound on Bronte Street South.

The vehicle has since been recovered by police.

No one was hurt in the incident.

