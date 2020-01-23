Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halton police seek four suspects after armed robbery at Milton, Ont. bank

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 23, 2020 4:48 pm
Police are searching for four suspects after a Royal Bank branch was robbed in Milton.
Police are searching for four suspects after a Royal Bank branch was robbed in Milton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halton Regional Police are investigating after four masked suspects reportedly robbed a bank in Milton, Ont.

Officers were called to the Royal Bank on Bronte Street South just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after the suspects, who were armed with guns, entered the bank and forced customers to the ground.

Investigators allege the suspects stole personal items from the victims, such as wallets and cellphones.

READ MORE: Cambridge bank robbed 3 times in last year, police say

Police say the men also demanded cash from bank staff at gunpoint and fled the scene in an older model blue hatchback, northbound on Bronte Street South.

The vehicle has since been recovered by police.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Man accused of robbing bank to pay for his wedding the next day
Man accused of robbing bank to pay for his wedding the next day
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Armed RobberyHalton Regional PoliceBank Robberyhalton policeMiltonRBCRoyal Bankmilton ontarioMilton bank robbedMilton bank robberyMilton robbery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.