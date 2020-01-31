Halifax police officer sentenced to 3 months in jail for assaulting homeless man

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax Regional Police officer has been sentenced to three months in jail for punching a homeless man outside a shelter last year.

Const. Gary Basso, 39, was sentenced in Halifax provincial court on Friday. He was convicted of assault causing bodily harm in June after he struck Patrice Simard in the face, in the parking lot of the Metro Turning Point on Feb. 25, 2018.

A photo of Patrice Simard after he was allegedly assaulted by police Const. Laurence Gary Basso. Halifax Provincial Court

Basso will be serving his time on the weekends, at a jail in Cape Breton and will report to jail on Feb. 7. He will be free during the week.

The sentence comes with the condition of not owning a firearm.

More to come.