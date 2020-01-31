Picton Pirates and Amherstview Jets continue their battle for 2nd place in junior C hockey

Send this page to someone via email

For the third year in a row, the Napanee Raiders have clinched first place in the Tod Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

What needs to be determined is second place and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Picton Pirates currently occupy second place with 48 points. Amherstview, coached by Denis Duchesne and Evan Robinson is right behind with 46 and three games in hand.

“Finishing in second place is very important to us,” said Jets forward Hunter Chapman.

The 20-year-old is now in his fourth year with the junior C squad.

Chapman is confident the green and white will prevail in the battle for second spot.

“It’s ours for the taking,” added the Kingston Canadians minor hockey graduate.

“The guys are committed to doing their best in practices and in games. We believe we have the right chemistry for a long playoff run and having home-ice advantage against Picton will be a good start.”

Amherstview’s rookie defenceman Jakob Harris couldn’t agree more.

“Home-ice advantage is huge,” said the 18-year-old blue-liner from Ottawa.

The Queen’s University student is enjoying his first year with the hockey club.

“It’s a great group of guys and coaches to be around,” said Harris, whose brother Aiden is one of the team’s leading scorers.

“After spending hours at school and in class, it’s great to come to the rink to be with these guys. It’s a stress reliever. We’ve got a solid team with loads of experience with guys like my brother, Ty Norman, Hunter Chapman, Cody Smith, Blake Hogle and goaltender Brady Sarazin.

“We have the talent to make some serious noise in the playoffs. Finishing in second place will be a boost to the team as we head into the post-season.”

The Jets continue their drive for second place on Saturday at the W.J. Henderson Arena. The Gananoque Islanders will provide the opposition. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

The Jets and Pirates face off against each other on Feb. 6 at the Prince Edward County Arena in Picton.