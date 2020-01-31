South Simcoe police warning residents about online puppy scam

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police are warning residents about an online puppy scam after they received several reports of residents who made deposits toward the purchase of a puppy after responding to an online ad.

According to officers, once e-transfer payments were made, the seller blocked the buyers or ignored their texts.

Police say the best way to avoid a puppy scam is to not buy a pet without seeing it in person.

People should be wary if prices are too good to be true, negotiable, on sale or at a discount, police say.

Residents should also take caution if a puppy is free if you pay for shipping, if the seller won’t talk on the phone and if you can’t pick up the puppy, officers add.

Other red flags are if you have to pay by money transfer or through a prepaid debit card, if there are suddenly more expenses after you make a payment and if the puppy’s photo is in other ads, according to police.

