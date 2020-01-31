Boots and Hearts 2020 lineup: Alessia Cara, Dan + Shay, Eric Church to headline

Send this page to someone via email

This summer, Ontario’s biggest camping music festival, Boots and Hearts, is coming back with perhaps one of its biggest lineups yet.

This year, the four-day event will highlight some of the music industry’s most relevant country artists, including Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi and Dustin Lynch.

Along with those names, rising pop icon Alessia Cara — host of the upcoming 2020 Juno Awards — joins the Boots and Hearts 2020 bill as one of the main Saturday night headliners, beside country duo powerhouse, Dan + Shay.

For its ninth consecutive year, the much-beloved festival will take place at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte, Ont., as confirmed by its organizer, Republic Live, in a press release on Friday.

Our 2020 lineup is HERE 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/FW9QPJTUpa — Boots and Hearts (@BootsandHearts) January 31, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

As per tradition, the Burl’s Creek grounds also permit RVs, tents and all forms of camping in general.

2:04 Rolling Stones rock out in Ontario at what may be their last Canadian performance Rolling Stones rock out in Ontario at what may be their last Canadian performance

Other big names on the ticket include Meghan Patrick, Andy Grammer, Aaron Goodvin and Dwayne Gretzky — who will host the festival’s annual “Late Night Dance Party” on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Daily tickets and weekend passes are now available to the general public. Additionally, select camping passes can be purchased through Eventbrite.

As of this writing, Prices start as low as $269 for the full weekend pass.

Boots and Hearts 2020 takes place between Thursday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 9.

Story continues below advertisement

For updates and additional information you can visit the official Boots and Hearts website.

2:05 Shivering Songs 2020 lineup features homegrown talent Shivering Songs 2020 lineup features homegrown talent