Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Boots and Hearts 2020 lineup: Alessia Cara, Dan + Shay, Eric Church to headline

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 3:36 pm
(L-R) Eric Church, Shay Mooney and Alessia Cara. All three musicians are set to headline Ontario's biggest country music festival, Boots & Hearts, in August 2020.
(L-R) Eric Church, Shay Mooney and Alessia Cara. All three musicians are set to headline Ontario's biggest country music festival, Boots & Hearts, in August 2020. CP Images Archive

This summer, Ontario’s biggest camping music festival, Boots and Hearts, is coming back with perhaps one of its biggest lineups yet.

This year, the four-day event will highlight some of the music industry’s most relevant country artists, including Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi and Dustin Lynch.

Along with those names, rising pop icon Alessia Cara — host of the upcoming 2020 Juno Awards — joins the Boots and Hearts 2020 bill as one of the main Saturday night headliners, beside country duo powerhouse, Dan + Shay.

For its ninth consecutive year, the much-beloved festival will take place at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte, Ont., as confirmed by its organizer, Republic Live, in a press release on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

As per tradition, the Burl’s Creek grounds also permit RVs, tents and all forms of camping in general.

Rolling Stones rock out in Ontario at what may be their last Canadian performance
Rolling Stones rock out in Ontario at what may be their last Canadian performance

Other big names on the ticket include Meghan Patrick, Andy Grammer, Aaron Goodvin and Dwayne Gretzky — who will host the festival’s annual “Late Night Dance Party” on Saturday, Aug. 8.

READ MORE: 2020 Juno Awards nominees announced, singer Alessia Cara to host ceremony

Daily tickets and weekend passes are now available to the general public. Additionally, select camping passes can be purchased through Eventbrite.

As of this writing, Prices start as low as $269 for the full weekend pass.

View this post on Instagram

The wait is almost over…

A post shared by Boots & Hearts Music Festival (@bootsandhearts) on

Boots and Hearts 2020 takes place between Thursday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 9.

Story continues below advertisement

For updates and additional information you can visit the official Boots and Hearts website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
Shivering Songs 2020 lineup features homegrown talent
Shivering Songs 2020 lineup features homegrown talent
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alessia CaraBoots And HeartsBurl’s CreekEric ChurchDan + ShayDwayne GretzkyBrothers OsborneCanadian music festivalsBoots and Hearts 2020Boots and Hearts headlinersBoots and Hearts lineupCanadian Country music festivalsJustin Lynch
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.