2020 Juno Awards nominees announced, singer Alessia Cara to host ceremony

Canada’s biggest night in music is set to take place in Saskatoon, Sask., this spring, and on Tuesday morning, The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (or CARAS) revealed not only its nominee list, but those who will be performing at the 2020 Juno Awards as well.

Along with first-time host Alessia Cara, a number of beloved Canadian musicians will be hitting the SaskTel Centre stage on March 15, including nominees Daniel Caeser, Lennon Stella, The Glorious Sons and Tory Lanez.

Jann Arden, who was previously announced as this year’s Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, will also hit the stage for a performance celebrating her widely successful career and service to the music industry.

Not only will Cara, the Brampton-born songwriter, host and perform, but she’s also been nominated for the most Junos this year. Including the “Juno Fan Choice Award” and “Artist of the Year,” the 23-year-old has been nominated for six awards.

On being chosen as the host, Cara said, “To be asked to host the 49th annual Juno Awards Broadcast is such an incredible honour.”

“I’m ecstatic to be a part of the largest celebration of Canadian music and can’t wait to see what the country’s top talent has in store,” she added, during the official Junos press conference in Toronto.

“It has been a pleasure watching Alessia flourish from when she first won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at The 2016 JUNO Awards,” said Allan Reed, president and CEO of CARAS.

“Her music and artistry has quickly grown to be internationally recognized, and I know she will be a fantastic host.”

The 49th annual Juno Awards take place on Sunday, March 15, at 8 p.m. (ET) and be broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.

Tickets for the highly anticipated event are now available through Ticketmaster starting at $39.95.

This year, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to MusiCounts — Canada’s music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards.

Here are the major category 2020 Juno Award nominees:

Juno Fan Choice Award

Alessia Cara

Ali Gatie

Avril Lavigne

Bbno$

Justin Bieber

Loud Luxury

Nav

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez

Single of the Year

Alessia Cara — Out of Love

Bülow — Sweet Little Lies

Lennon Stella — La Di Da

Scott Helman — Hang Ups

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — Señorita

Album of the Year

Alessia Cara — The Pains of Growing

Alexandra Stréliski — Inscape

Bryan Adams — Shine a Light

Michael Bublé — Love

Nav — Bad Habits

International Album of the Year

Ariana Grande — Thank U, Next

Billie Eilish — When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ed Sheeran —No. 6 Collaborations Project

Khalid — Free Spirit

Post Malone — Hollywood’s Bleeding

Artist of the Year

Alessia Cara

Bryan Adams

Jessie Reyez

Shawn Mendes

Tory Lanez

Group of the Year

88Glam

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Loud Luxury

The Reklaws

Walk Off the Earth

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Alexandra Stréliski

Ali Gatie

Bbno$

Lennon Stella

Tenille Townes

Breakthrough Group of the Year

Hunter Brothers

Neon Dreams

Palaye Royale

The Blue Stones

Valley

Songwriter of the Year

Alessia Cara

Bülow

Patrick Watson

Tenille Townes

Tim Baker

Country Album of the Year

Aaron Goodvin — V

Dallas Smith — The Fall

Dean Brody — Black Sheep

Hunter Brothers — State of Mind

Meghan Patrick — Wild as Me

Adult Alternative Album of the Year

City and Colour — A Pill for Loneliness

Half Moon Run — A Blemish in the Great Light

Iskwē — Acākosīk

Leonard Cohen — Thanks for the Dance

Patrick Watson — Wave

Alternative Album of the Year

Black Mountain — Destroyer

Foxwarren — Foxwarren

Mac DeMarco — Here Comes the Cowboy

Orville Peck — Pony

Pup — Morbid Stuff

Pop Album of the Year

Alessia Cara — The Pains of Growing

Avril Lavigne — Head Above Water

Bülow — Crystalline

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine — 8:47

Walk Off the Earth — Here We Go!

Rock Album of the Year

Big Wreck — …but for the sun

Headstones — Peopleskills

Sum 41 — Order in Decline

The Dirty Nil — Master Volume

The Glorious Sons — A War on Everything

Rap Recording of the Year

88Glam — 88Glam2

Classified — Tomorrow Could Be the Day Things Change

Killy — Light Path 8

Nav — Bad Habits

Tory Lanez — Freaky

Music Video of the Year

Caraz — Bun Dem (Sarahmée)

Johnny Jansen — Record Shop (Said the Whale)

Jonathan Robert — Topographe (Corridor)

Le GED — Back Off (Laurence Nerbonne)

Sarah Legault — Little Star (Iskwē)

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year

Celeigh Cardinal — Stories from a Downtown Apartment

Digawolf — Yellowstone

Nêhiyawak — Nipiy

Northern Haze — Siqinnaarut

Riit — Ataataga

Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year

Kobra and the Lotus — Evolution

Lindsay Schoolcraft — Martyr

Single Mothers — Through a Wall

Striker — Play to Win

The Agonist — Orphans

Adult Contemporary Album of the Year

Bryan Adams — Shine a Light

Lauren Spencer-Smith — Unplugged Vol. 1

Marc Jordan — Both Sides

Nuela Charles — Melt

Renee Lamoureux — Empower

The entire list of nominees, can be found through the official Junos website.

— With files from the Canadian Press