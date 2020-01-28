2020 Juno Awards nominees announced, singer Alessia Cara to host ceremony

Canada’s biggest night in music is set to take place in Saskatoon, Sask., this spring, and on Tuesday morning, The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (or CARAS) revealed not only its nominee list, but those who will be performing at the 2020 Juno Awards as well.
Along with first-time host Alessia Cara, a number of beloved Canadian musicians will be hitting the SaskTel Centre stage on March 15, including nominees Daniel Caeser, Lennon Stella, The Glorious Sons and Tory Lanez.
Jann Arden, who was previously announced as this year’s Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, will also hit the stage for a performance celebrating her widely successful career and service to the music industry.
Not only will Cara, the Brampton-born songwriter, host and perform, but she’s also been nominated for the most Junos this year. Including the “Juno Fan Choice Award” and “Artist of the Year,” the 23-year-old has been nominated for six awards.
On being chosen as the host, Cara said, “To be asked to host the 49th annual Juno Awards Broadcast is such an incredible honour.”
“I’m ecstatic to be a part of the largest celebration of Canadian music and can’t wait to see what the country’s top talent has in store,” she added, during the official Junos press conference in Toronto.
“It has been a pleasure watching Alessia flourish from when she first won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at The 2016 JUNO Awards,” said Allan Reed, president and CEO of CARAS.
“Her music and artistry has quickly grown to be internationally recognized, and I know she will be a fantastic host.”
The 49th annual Juno Awards take place on Sunday, March 15, at 8 p.m. (ET) and be broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.
Tickets for the highly anticipated event are now available through Ticketmaster starting at $39.95.
This year, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to MusiCounts — Canada’s music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards.
Here are the major category 2020 Juno Award nominees:
Juno Fan Choice Award
Alessia Cara
Ali Gatie
Avril Lavigne
Bbno$
Justin Bieber
Loud Luxury
Nav
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Tory Lanez
Single of the Year
Alessia Cara — Out of Love
Bülow — Sweet Little Lies
Lennon Stella — La Di Da
Scott Helman — Hang Ups
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — Señorita
Album of the Year
Alessia Cara — The Pains of Growing
Alexandra Stréliski — Inscape
Bryan Adams — Shine a Light
Michael Bublé — Love
Nav — Bad Habits
International Album of the Year
Ariana Grande — Thank U, Next
Billie Eilish — When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ed Sheeran —No. 6 Collaborations Project
Khalid — Free Spirit
Post Malone — Hollywood’s Bleeding
Artist of the Year
Alessia Cara
Bryan Adams
Jessie Reyez
Shawn Mendes
Tory Lanez
Group of the Year
88Glam
Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
Loud Luxury
The Reklaws
Walk Off the Earth
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Alexandra Stréliski
Ali Gatie
Bbno$
Lennon Stella
Tenille Townes
Breakthrough Group of the Year
Hunter Brothers
Neon Dreams
Palaye Royale
The Blue Stones
Valley
Songwriter of the Year
Alessia Cara
Bülow
Patrick Watson
Tenille Townes
Tim Baker
Country Album of the Year
Aaron Goodvin — V
Dallas Smith — The Fall
Dean Brody — Black Sheep
Hunter Brothers — State of Mind
Meghan Patrick — Wild as Me
Adult Alternative Album of the Year
City and Colour — A Pill for Loneliness
Half Moon Run — A Blemish in the Great Light
Iskwē — Acākosīk
Leonard Cohen — Thanks for the Dance
Patrick Watson — Wave
Alternative Album of the Year
Black Mountain — Destroyer
Foxwarren — Foxwarren
Mac DeMarco — Here Comes the Cowboy
Orville Peck — Pony
Pup — Morbid Stuff
Pop Album of the Year
Alessia Cara — The Pains of Growing
Avril Lavigne — Head Above Water
Bülow — Crystalline
Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine — 8:47
Walk Off the Earth — Here We Go!
Rock Album of the Year
Big Wreck — …but for the sun
Headstones — Peopleskills
Sum 41 — Order in Decline
The Dirty Nil — Master Volume
The Glorious Sons — A War on Everything
Rap Recording of the Year
88Glam — 88Glam2
Classified — Tomorrow Could Be the Day Things Change
Killy — Light Path 8
Nav — Bad Habits
Tory Lanez — Freaky
Music Video of the Year
Caraz — Bun Dem (Sarahmée)
Johnny Jansen — Record Shop (Said the Whale)
Jonathan Robert — Topographe (Corridor)
Le GED — Back Off (Laurence Nerbonne)
Sarah Legault — Little Star (Iskwē)
Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year
Celeigh Cardinal — Stories from a Downtown Apartment
Digawolf — Yellowstone
Nêhiyawak — Nipiy
Northern Haze — Siqinnaarut
Riit — Ataataga
Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year
Kobra and the Lotus — Evolution
Lindsay Schoolcraft — Martyr
Single Mothers — Through a Wall
Striker — Play to Win
The Agonist — Orphans
Adult Contemporary Album of the Year
Bryan Adams — Shine a Light
Lauren Spencer-Smith — Unplugged Vol. 1
Marc Jordan — Both Sides
Nuela Charles — Melt
Renee Lamoureux — Empower
The entire list of nominees, can be found through the official Junos website.
— With files from the Canadian Press
