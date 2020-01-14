Menu

Entertainment

Jann Arden to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 2:04 pm
Jann Arden poses for a portrait in Toronto on Thursday, March 3, 2016.
Jann Arden poses for a portrait in Toronto on Thursday, March 3, 2016. Christopher Katsarov / CP Images

Canadian pop icon, author and actress Jann Arden has been revealed as the first individual to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the 2020 Junos Awards in March.

The induction was confirmed by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) on Tuesday via an official press release.

Other than her work as a broadcaster, Arden, 57, is known best for a variety of hits, including Could I Be Your Girl and Insensitive. 

She broke onto the Canadian music scene in 1993 after releasing her debut studio album Time for Mercy.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Throughout her three-decade spanning music career, she has released 14 studio albums and among many, many other accolades, has won eight Junos — including the Songwriter of the Year award.

In December 2017, the Calgary-born artist was even appointed as a Member of the Order of Canada for her accomplishments as not only a musician but for her broadcasting work and her continuously generous support for a number of charities.

“I am so honoured to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame,” Arden said of the upcoming induction.

“I’ve spent my career creating and performing music that I hoped would resonate with others. I feel incredibly humbled to be recognized with this award and to join such an esteemed group of past honourees whose art has helped connect us to one another as Canadians.”

Jann Arden inducted into Music Hall of Fame
Jann Arden inducted into Music Hall of Fame

To celebrate her most recent achievement, Arden will hit the stage in Saskatoon during the awards ceremony to perform.

“I’ve had the great pleasure of working closely with Jann over the years and I have so much respect for her as a songwriter and as a performer but equally for her tenacity and grit,” CARAS president and CEO Allan Reid said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“She’s respected and adored for her catalogue of heartfelt music, unapologetic honesty and entertaining quick wit, we are thrilled to welcome her into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.”

You can catch Arden’s induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the 49th annual Juno Awards.

Jann Arden arrives on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in London, Ont., on March 17, 2019.
Jann Arden arrives on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in London, Ont., on March 17, 2019. Frank Gunn / CP Images

The ceremony will be broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Sask., on Sunday, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
