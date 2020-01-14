Matchbox Twenty embarking on massive North American tour, 2 Canadian dates

Matchbox Twenty, the much-beloved American rock band, has just revealed its plans for a 53-date tour all across North America next summer.
Alongside The Wallflowers, the Rob Thomas-led quartet will kick things off in Bethlehem, Pa., on July 17 before concluding the extensive trek with a one-off performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 28.
For the first time in three years, the 3AM rockers will also return to Canada for two concerts in two different cities — Toronto and Vancouver.
Additionally, the tour will coincide with the 25th anniversary since Matchbox Twenty’s formation in 1995. It’s currently unclear, however, if they will be doing anything in particular to commemorate the milestone.
“It’s kind of funny to think about it now when you’re just like, ‘Wow, it’s been 25 years,'” said drummer Paul Doucette in the official tour announcement shared to the band’s Twitter page on Monday.
On the group’s silver anniversary tour, bassist Brian Yale said, “It’s thrilling to think that we’re touring in 2020. This is the summer to do it.”
“We started off playing to nobody, and then we ended up playing arenas all over the world,” said Thomas, the 47-year-old frontman.
The Smooth singer continued with a personal note to his fans: “A great show only happens when it’s a shared moment. I want everyone to know that we feel it too.
“If that emotion feels like it’s flowing back and forth,” he continued, “it only makes the show better, bigger, and feel like you’re part of a moment.”
As of this writing, the Matchbox Twenty fan club presale has begun, with all remaining tickets set to go on sale this Friday, Jan. 17, at 12 p.m. ET.
For additional information and fan club membership details, you can visit the official Matchbox Twenty website.
Matchbox Twenty 2020 tour dates
** All Canadian gigs are bolded below **
July 17 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center
July 18 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 19 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 21 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
July 22 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 24 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 25 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 26 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 28 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 29 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 1 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 2 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 4 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 5 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 7 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky
Aug. 9 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
Aug. 11 — Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 — Memphis, Tenn. @ TBA
Aug. 14 — Houston, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 15 — Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheater
Aug. 18 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amphitheater
Aug. 19 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 23 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
Aug. 25 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 26 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 27 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 29 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 30 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 1 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 2 — Toledo, Ohio @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Sept. 4 — Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Sept. 5 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sept. 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre
Sept. 8 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
Sept. 10 — Denver, Col. @ Pepsi Center
Sept. 12 — Boise, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sept. 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 17 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 19 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Sept. 22 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sept. 24 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphiteatre
Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Palms Casino Resort
Sept. 27 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena
Sept. 28 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
