Matchbox Twenty embarking on massive North American tour, 2 Canadian dates

Matchbox Twenty, the much-beloved American rock band, has just revealed its plans for a 53-date tour all across North America next summer.

Alongside The Wallflowers, the Rob Thomas-led quartet will kick things off in Bethlehem, Pa., on July 17 before concluding the extensive trek with a one-off performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 28.

For the first time in three years, the 3AM rockers will also return to Canada for two concerts in two different cities — Toronto and Vancouver.

Additionally, the tour will coincide with the 25th anniversary since Matchbox Twenty’s formation in 1995. It’s currently unclear, however, if they will be doing anything in particular to commemorate the milestone.

Rob Thomas, left, and Brian Yale of the band Matchbox Twenty perform during a video shoot in Los Angeles in this Aug. 8, 2007, file photo. AP Photo/Chris Polk, File

“It’s kind of funny to think about it now when you’re just like, ‘Wow, it’s been 25 years,'” said drummer Paul Doucette in the official tour announcement shared to the band’s Twitter page on Monday.

On the group’s silver anniversary tour, bassist Brian Yale said, “It’s thrilling to think that we’re touring in 2020. This is the summer to do it.”

While reflecting on the history of Matchbox Twenty, Kyle Cook, the lead guitarist, added: “No one expected us to fit into pop culture like some puzzle piece… [but] it ended up that we did.”

“We started off playing to nobody, and then we ended up playing arenas all over the world,” said Thomas, the 47-year-old frontman.

The Smooth singer continued with a personal note to his fans: “A great show only happens when it’s a shared moment. I want everyone to know that we feel it too.

“If that emotion feels like it’s flowing back and forth,” he continued, “it only makes the show better, bigger, and feel like you’re part of a moment.”

As of this writing, the Matchbox Twenty fan club presale has begun, with all remaining tickets set to go on sale this Friday, Jan. 17, at 12 p.m. ET.

For additional information and fan club membership details, you can visit the official Matchbox Twenty website.

Matchbox Twenty 2020 tour dates

** All Canadian gigs are bolded below **

July 17 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

July 18 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 19 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 21 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

July 22 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 24 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 25 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 26 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 28 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 29 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 1 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 2 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 4 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Aug. 5 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 7 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky

Aug. 9 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

Aug. 11 — Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 — Memphis, Tenn. @ TBA

Aug. 14 — Houston, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 15 — Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheater

Aug. 18 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amphitheater

Aug. 19 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 23 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

Aug. 25 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 26 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 27 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 29 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 30 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 1 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 2 — Toledo, Ohio @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Sept. 4 — Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Sept. 5 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sept. 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

Sept. 8 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Sept. 10 — Denver, Col. @ Pepsi Center

Sept. 12 — Boise, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 17 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 19 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Sept. 22 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 24 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphiteatre

Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Palms Casino Resort

Sept. 27 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Sept. 28 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

