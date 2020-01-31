Menu

Canada

New 437-room hotel gets green light next to Vancouver General Hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 12:03 pm
An artist's rendering of a new hotel approved for 888 West Broadway in Vancouver. Arno Matis Architecture
An artist's rendering of a new hotel approved for 888 West Broadway in Vancouver. . Arno Matis Architecture

Vancouver city council has approved a new 437-room hotel designed to cater to Vancouver General Hospital.

Designer Arno Matis Architecture describes the hotel at 888 West Broadway, which includes 165 units meant for long-term stays, as “wellness-oriented.”

It will include commercial units at street level, a convention and meeting space and four levels of parking.

The building will also include a garden at the podium level and a “wellness path” and garden on the roof.

The new 364,000-square-foot hotel will occupy the space that’s currently home to the Fairview Pub and the Park Inn Suites Hotel.

The site owners also own the pub. In a presentation to council, city staff said the owners’ future plans are to either continue pub operations or have a third party take over the space.

Staff said that either way, the approved 45,000 square feet of commercial space would “absolutely” accommodate a new pub or restaurant.

The developer has agreed to nearly $10 million in community amenity contributions and development cost levies to the city, along with about $700,000 for public art.

