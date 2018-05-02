Economy
May 2, 2018

Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Vancouver is closing

The Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Vancouver is closing its doors for good. The luxury hotel is closing permanently in January 2020.

General manager Martin Sinclair made the announcement to his staff earlier Wednesday morning.

The five-star hotel is right next to Pacific Centre Mall in Vancouver’s downtown.

It is also home to the famous Yew Seafood restaurant and bar.

