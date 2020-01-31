Peel police to provide update on arrests made in 2018 mistaken identity homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Peel Regional Police are holding a press conference Friday in relation to arrests made in three separate shooting incidents that occurred in Mississauga and Brampton in 2018.

The incidents took place between Nov. 10 and Nov. 20 and includes the homicide of 23-year-old Jason Ramkishun who was found dead in his car in a ditch off Highway 410 near Courtneypark Drive in Mississauga.

Police sources told Global News Thursday that one person has been charged with first-degree murder but more than five people have been arrested in relation to the case.

The press conference is set to begin at 11 a.m.

2:09 Peel police to announce arrests in 3 2018 shootings, including fatal shooting of innocent man Peel police to announce arrests in 3 2018 shootings, including fatal shooting of innocent man

Story continues below advertisement