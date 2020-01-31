Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peel police to provide update on arrests made in 2018 mistaken identity homicide

By Michael Furtado Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 10:47 am
Updated January 31, 2020 11:45 am
Jason Ramkishun is seen in an undated photo.
Jason Ramkishun is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police are holding a press conference Friday in relation to arrests made in three separate shooting incidents that occurred in Mississauga and Brampton in 2018.

The incidents took place between Nov. 10 and Nov. 20 and includes the homicide of 23-year-old Jason Ramkishun who was found dead in his car in a ditch off Highway 410 near Courtneypark Drive in Mississauga.

READ MORE: ‘Our son was so innocent’: Parents reflect on year since son murdered on Highway 410

Police sources told Global News Thursday that one person has been charged with first-degree murder but more than five people have been arrested in relation to the case.

The press conference is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Peel police to announce arrests in 3 2018 shootings, including fatal shooting of innocent man
Peel police to announce arrests in 3 2018 shootings, including fatal shooting of innocent man
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHomicidepeel regional policepeel policeMississauga shootingBrampton shootingBrampton HomicideHomicide updateMississsuaga shootingMississuaga Homicide
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.