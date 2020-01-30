Arrests made in 2018 fatal shooting of innocent man on Highway 410, police sources say

Send this page to someone via email

Arrests have been made in the murder of an innocent man from Brampton who was shot to death in what investigators called “a case of mistaken identity” in November 2018.

Peel police sources told Global News on Thursday that multiple arrests have been made in relation to the murder of 23-year-old Jason Ramkishun and a related shooting one week later.

Sources said one person has been charged with first-degree murder but more than five people have been arrested in relation to the case.

Ramkishun, a Sheridan College student who worked as a security guard, was found in his car in the northbound ditch of Highway 410 near Courtneypark Drive in Mississauga around 1 a.m. on November 23, 2018.

Ramkishun was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A week later, a 26-year-old man was driving northbound on Highway 410 at Steeles Avenue when police said unknown suspects began shooting at his vehicle.

The 26-year-old was wounded but had non-life threatening injuries. Investigators later determined that it was the 26-year-old man who was the intended target and not Ramkishun.

Police said both him and Ramkishun were driving in similar vehicles.

On the one-year anniversary of Ramkishun’s murder, Peel police offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

At the time, Ramkishun’s heartbroken parents spoke to Global News outside their Brampton home about their ongoing grief. They begged for anyone with any information on the case to come forward.

“It’s very heartbreaking for us. Our son was so innocent – didn’t do anything,” said Mala Ramkishun, Jason’s mother.

Peel police will be holding a news conference on Friday to update the media about the two cases.

Sources said that investigators are happy to finally make arrests.

“This case needed to be solved,” said the police source.

#Exclusive Sources tell me @PeelPolice will be announcing that only 1 person has been arrested and charged with the First degree murder of Jason Ramkishun, an innocent man killed in a case of mistaken identity but more than 5 people have been arrested in relation to this case — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) January 30, 2020